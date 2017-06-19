Vans, campers and towing power

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend.

FOR 14-years the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show has celebrated the great Aussie tradition of a road trip and camping holiday.

In that time the annual show has provided the perfect local showcase for grey nomads, retiring baby boomers and families trading in overseas trips for the real Australian travel experience.

"Our show really is perfectly timed as it follows the big show in Brisbane over the long weekend," Show organiser Peter 'Grimmo' Grimmo said.

"Quite often we hear stories of locals heading up to the big show in Brisbane seeing what they want and taking a week to do their homework, think things over get finance and sign contracts here in Coffs a week later," he said.

"We have had years where over 50 caravans have sold over the weekend and we have all the exhibitors coming into Coffs on their way back from Brisbane.

The Mid and North Coast's markets, as retirement and sea-change meccas reflect Australia being one of the world's leading caravan and camper nations.

Each year Australian manufacturers build about 22,000 to 30,000 RVs (recreational vehicles), which is about four times the number the industry built just 20 years ago.

From a national perspective the positive thing is that 70% of the RVs sold in Australia were made in the country.

Camping boom

According to caravanstats.com in 2016 there were 1704 campervans and 4741 caravans registered under the Coffs Harbour postcode last year.

Across New South Wales there were a total of 15,675 campervans and 123,542 caravans across New South Wales.