Vandals unleash on famous Christmas lights display

PROUDL Lyn Collis showing off her display a few week ago before vandals targeted it. Warren Lynam

AFTER having her impressive Christmas light display up for less than two weeks Lyn Collis was shocked to find someone had tried to tear it down.

The Sippy Downs resident woke last Sunday morning to find several of her solar lights had been pulled off trees.

"They'd obviously tried to unwrap them from three of the four trees after pulling them out of the branches," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. I'm quite paranoid about my dog barking and I was actually growling at her for barking the night it happened because I didn't want her to wake the neighbours."

The vandals had also targeted Ms Collis' neighbours house, having thrown decorations from their display into her front yard.

"They'd actually ripped the solar panels off some light up candy canes and left just the wires hanging out of them so they couldn't be used any more," she said.

Ms Collis said while it was only minor damage to her display, after spending so much setting up, the cost to replace wasn't possible.

"If anything happens again I won't be replacing it because I just can't afford it," she said.

"It would be a shame to not have it up properly because it's lovely to see the kids and families coming out and enjoying it each night."

It's not the only case of damage to light displays, with residents of popular Rainsford Place also reporting damage to their displays.

Ross Bellworthy has lived in the Buderim street for three years and said this year was the first time he'd ever had his display damaged.

"The community really gets behind our street and it's such a popular Christmas attraction," he said.

Sippy Downs officer in charge Brett Young said vandalism of light displays should be reported to police to deter perpetrators.