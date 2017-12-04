Menu
Login
News

Vandals strike Bellingen beautification project

VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed.
VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed. Bellingen Shire Council

IT didn't take long for vandals to attack the work undertaken by staff and volunteers at Bellingen's main street upgrade.

Council's outdoor staff arrived to discover a newly planted firewheel tree snapped in half and around a dozen small plants stolen from garden beds at the Hyde and Oak Street intersection.

A few nights later one of the bollards from the cenotaph area was ripped from the pavement with force and stolen.

Deputy general manager Matt Fanning said the plants have now been replaced and a new bollard ordered.

"To think some people find it acceptable behaviour to destroy public property is disheartening,” he said.

"Council staff who have worked hard under difficult circumstances to progress this project now have to repair the damage and add further disruption to the community which is extremely disappointing.

"This is just adding to the cost and delays the finalisation of the current stage of the project.

"The behaviour of a few people affects our whole community and reflects badly on our town.”

Surveillance cameras in the area are being checked in an attempt to find the culprits.

The matter has been referred to authorities and anyone with further information is urged to contact Bellingen Police on 6655 1444.

Topics:  bellingen main street project bellingen police bellingen shire council matt fanning vandalism in bellingen

Coffs Coast Advocate
Want a home with a pool for summer?

Want a home with a pool for summer?

Jason Burnett from The Edge shows us inside this ultimate summer retreat

Submissions open for Vodafone mobile facility extension

PLANNED UPGRADE: Vodafone intends to extend its mobile phone base station at Sandy Beach.

Vodafone intends to extend an existing Coffs Coast facility by 5m

NSW Catholic school staff to stop work this morning

Thousands of Catholic school teachers to walk off job this morning.

Narranga Public School wins state honours in Sydney

ALL SMILES: Narranga Public School teams reached the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association cricket and softball finals, winning the boy's cricket title.

School pushes boundary at state competition

Local Partners