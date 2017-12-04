Vandals strike Bellingen beautification project

VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed.

VANDALS STRIKE: The beautification work has been restored but the opening is further delayed. Bellingen Shire Council

IT didn't take long for vandals to attack the work undertaken by staff and volunteers at Bellingen's main street upgrade.

Council's outdoor staff arrived to discover a newly planted firewheel tree snapped in half and around a dozen small plants stolen from garden beds at the Hyde and Oak Street intersection.

A few nights later one of the bollards from the cenotaph area was ripped from the pavement with force and stolen.

Deputy general manager Matt Fanning said the plants have now been replaced and a new bollard ordered.

"To think some people find it acceptable behaviour to destroy public property is disheartening,” he said.

"Council staff who have worked hard under difficult circumstances to progress this project now have to repair the damage and add further disruption to the community which is extremely disappointing.

"This is just adding to the cost and delays the finalisation of the current stage of the project.

"The behaviour of a few people affects our whole community and reflects badly on our town.”

Surveillance cameras in the area are being checked in an attempt to find the culprits.

The matter has been referred to authorities and anyone with further information is urged to contact Bellingen Police on 6655 1444.