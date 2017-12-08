Menu
Vandals cause more mischief in Bellingen CBD

LOW BLOW: Vandalism has been going on for weeks around Bellingen's main street upgrade.
LOW BLOW: Vandalism has been going on for weeks around Bellingen's main street upgrade. Bellingen Shire Council
Greg White
by

IN recent weeks rubbish bins and street furniture have been attacked, a bollard and plants stolen and trees poisoned around Bellingen's town centre.

Now there's more frustration with the main street beautification works hit by vandalism again with the poisoning of one of the new lilly pilly trees, planted on the Green Grocers corner.

Long time residents say the destruction is totally against the image the town has worked so hard to build and their annoyance is shared by Deputy General Manager, Matt Fanning.

"This senseless act follows previous acts of vandalism," he said.

"We will now have to wait until other suitable stock can be sourced.

"These are established trees and can only be purchased from limited suppliers.

"Council is working with the NSW Police to hopefully apprehend those responsible.

"All video surveillance in the area is being checked and additional camera surveillance has been installed.

"These acts by a few reflect poorly on our beautiful community."

Members of the public are requested to offer any information they have to apprehend the alleged offenders.

Contact the operations division on 6655 7300 or Bellingen Police on 6655 1444.

Topics:  bellingen police bellingen shire council bellingen town centre project matt fanning vandalism in bellingen

