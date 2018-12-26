Van turns canvas for street art students

MURAL PROJECT: Chris and Tania Reading offered up their van as a canvas for Toormina High School art students.

MURAL PROJECT: Chris and Tania Reading offered up their van as a canvas for Toormina High School art students.

A BRAVE local couple have offered up their van as a canvas for Toormina High School art students and they're glad they did.

As the year 10 Street Art class were preparing to unleash their creativity on a rear wall at the school Chris and Tania Reading stepped in with what they thought was a much better offer. Creative and Performing Arts Teacher Rebekah Schafer was thrilled.

"I jumped at the opportunity and soon realised we would need a variety of specialty areas working on this project. So it became a collaborative effort between a number of year groups and courses,” she explained.

Students from a range of visual design and visual art electives from years nine through to 11 took part in the project learning new skills and gaining confidence along the way.

"I absolutely loved this project, it was such an amazing feeling painting a car. This project 100 per cent boosted my confidence and I feel so proud to have been a part of this amazing experience," year eleven student Kirra Ratcliffe explained.

"Being able to have the opportunity to spray paint on a new kind of canvas was so mad! Making a stencil and transforming that into real life was an amazing experience,” Freya Laidlaw from year nine said.

And the Readings are thrilled with the finished product and say people stop them all the time now to ask them about their colourful custom painted van.

Miss Schafer says she is always looking for projects in the community that are innovative and provide students with new opportunities to develop their skill set and confidence.

Toormina High School offers a range of stage 5 visual art electives including ceramics, street art, drawing and painting and visual arts mixed media.