LUCKY ESCAPE: The driver of this Toyota Hiace walked out with no visible signs of injury after rolling the van near Coramba on Tuesday night.
LUCKY ESCAPE: The driver of this Toyota Hiace walked out with no visible signs of injury after rolling the van near Coramba on Tuesday night.
Van rolls in the rain on valley road

TIM JARRETT
by
26th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
A MAN has had a lucky escape after rolling his campervan in the Orara Valley.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was travelling west along Coramba Rd around 9pm on Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled his Toyota Hiace onto its side.

A witness, who was driving behind the van at the time of the accident, said the camper left the road before driving up an embankment and rolling.

"As we came around the corner he sort of just drifted across to the side and went up the embankment and just rolled it," the witness to the crash said.

The van came to rest across both lanes of Coramba Rd and while bystanders were unable to get the door of the vehicle open, the driver was able to climb out of the back window, which had shattered.

Emergency services were called and Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance officers attended the scene.

