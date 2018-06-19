Van ploughs into crowd at music fest

Fans during the first day of the music festival Pinkpop, at Landgraaf, the Netherlands. Picture: AFP

A VAN ploughed into a group of pop fans at a festival in the Netherlands overnight, killing one and injuring three, before the driver fled the scene.

Police in the province of Limburg say they have found the white van and have arrested a suspect, reports The Sun.

The authorities would not give more details due to the ongoing investigation.

A man walks past police cars near the site of the Pinkpop festival where a van ploughed into festival-goers. Picture: AFP

"This investigation is still underway and we cannot say whether this was something intentional or an accident," said police spokesman Hub Haenen.

They said the families of the victims were informed but gave no information on their ages or nationalities.

The incident took place around 4am local time near a campsite for the famous PinkPop festival in the southeastern municipality of Landgraaf.

The three-day festival had recently been closed with a performance by Bruno Mars.

Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters also performed at the three-day event.

Bruno Mars headlined the three-day event. Picture: YouTube

Bruno Mars finished performing only hours before tragedy struck. Picture: YouTube

Police from Belgium and Germany were believed to have helped with the search.

The condition of the three injured people is not yet known.

Cops said the street where the incident took place had been closed.

Police at the scene. Picture: AFP

In a statement on Twitter the festival organisers said they were "deeply shocked" by the incident.

PinkPop started in 1970 and is one of the world's longest running annual music festivals.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.