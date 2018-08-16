Menu
INSIDE RUINED: Warren Anderson had his van firebombed in Vincent Street.
Van firebombed in Coffs Harbour street

Janine Watson
by
16th Aug 2018 3:54 PM
AFTER having his van firebombed on Monday morning Warren Anderson is wondering if he was better off homeless.

The van, in which he lived for six years while he was homeless, was parked outside his Vincent Street unit when a molotov cocktail was thrown through the side window setting the interior alight. He was woken at around 6.45am by a neighbour banging on his door.

"It was a fair dinkum bomb. I was out there in my socks and thermals using a bucket on the fire and then the firies turned up. That vehicle that was torched was my home. It was an ex-tradie van that I did up gradually. ”

While the circumstances surrounding homelessness are never straight forward, after a marriage breakdown and a dog limiting his rental options, he found himself in the unenviable position.

"I was watching Filthy Rich and Homeless on the television last night and that hyper-vigilance they talk about when you're homeless is something I had for six years so when I moved in I didn't think I would have so many dramas.”

UNDER ATTACK: A molotov cocktail was thrown through the side window setting the van interior alight.
He says it is just the latest in a string of incidents at his Vincent St unit since moving in around Christmas time. Police have been called four times in recent months and Mr Anderson has taken out an Apprehended Personal Violence Order against one of his neighbours. During one of the incidents he was punched in the jaw but says police were unable to lay charges as there were no witnesses. He also claims he has been threatened with a taser.

"I have photos of the injury and I'm talking to a victims' services councillor at the Department of Justice.”

Despite the escalating neighbourhood dispute the 59-year-old is determined to stand his ground.

"I told my doctor: 'you know what doc, I'd be better off homeless again' but he says I should try to stay.”

Mr Anderson believes he has become the target of abuse and intimidation as he has spoken out about the behaviour in the vicinity of the Suji Village unit block.

"We get cars roaring up and the down the street, spinning their wheels kicking up rocks, and making noise and carrying on. There are lots of kids around here so I stood up and said slow down.”

The police are currently investigating the latest incident.

Warren Anderson had his van bombed in Vincent street.15 AUG 2018
