Valleys stand in Harwood’s way as they hunt for top spot

Captain Ben McMahon in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

Captain Ben McMahon in action between Sawtell and Harwood in their top of the table North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE :As expected at the start of the season, Harwood and Sawtell sit neck-and-neck at the top of the North Coast Premier League with just one round left to play.

The pair have been the leading forces in the first two seasons of the North Coast Cricket Council competition and, with just four points between them, the next fortnight of cricket could make all the difference.

Harwood welcomes the last-placed Valleys Cricket to Harwood Oval for their final-round fixture and despite a nervy draw to open their season in round one against the same opposition, the defending premiers have had the run of the land over their southernmost rivals.

The Clarence Valley side put the icing on the cake with the return of key men Luke Many and Brandon Honeybrook in recent weeks and will be ready to challenge for another North Coast crown.

Sawtell will go up against Northern Districts Rebels and while the leaders have had a tough time burying the Woolgoolga-based side this season, a win guarantees a grand final spot in the final round and they will have their eyes on the prize to ensure they have every chance at a maiden title in the competition come the end of March.

GAME DAY: Harwood hosts Valleys at Harwood Oval, while Sawtell travels to the Northern Districts Rebels’ High St Oval for their respective final-round two-day encounters from 1pm tomorrow.