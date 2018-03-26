Menu
Where you live determines how much you will pay for tradespeople such as plumbers and painters.
News

Valley tradies hammer home high rates

Sherele Moody
by
26th Mar 2018 6:35 AM

TRADIE rates in the Clarence Valley are on par with Sydney prices.

Plumbers, painters, carpenters and electricians in our region are charging, on average, $73.33 an hour.

The Sydney hourly average is $73.94, Serviceseeking.com.au data shows.

Serviceseeking.com.au CEO Jeremy Levitt said tradie prices varied across the regions for reasons including demand and the type of industry in each area.

"Higher rates are often associated with higher travel costs," Mr Levitt said.

"The further a tradie needs to travel for a job, the more expensive their charge-out rate.

"Charge-out rates also increase in areas of higher demand and if there is a tradie shortage, tradies will increase their charge-out rates because they can."

All self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour.

Tradie rates can also be influenced by local supply and demand as well as the region's socio-economic profile - for example the richer the population, the more tradespeople can charge.

"Some regions are cheaper historically," Mr Levitt said.

"Tradies will have a perception of the affluence of a particular area and charge more if they believe their customer has a larger capacity to pay." -NewsRegional

 

Self-employed tradies set their own rates, taking into account their business costs including insurance, tools, vehicles, tax, superannuation and their labour.

BY THE NUMBERS

How our region compares on average tradespeople* call-out fees

QUEENSLAND

Cairns: $75.35

Central Queensland: $40.70

Gold Coast: $54.67

Ipswich: $68.44

Mackay: $47.55

Sunshine Coast: $75.97

Toowoomba: $48.63

Townsville: $36.33

Gympie: $75.97

Warwick: $69.31

Brisbane: $67.11

NSW

Clarence Valley: $73.33

Northern Rivers: $57.77

Northern Suburbs: $69.31

Coffs Harbour: $73.33

Sydney: $73.94

*Carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians.

Source: ServiceSeeking.com.au

Local Partners