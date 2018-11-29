Volunteer crews deployed to fight fires

FIREFIGHTERS from the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service have been deployed to help battle a Queensland blaze.

One hundred volunteer firefighters across NSW, including 16 from the Clarence Valley, will carry out front line firefighting operations and bring much-needed relief to local crews.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said Queensland had seen unprecedented conditions over the last few days, with more than 40 bushfires now burning across the state.

"The NSW RFS crews deployed last night will work with fellow Queensland rural firefighters and provide relief for local crews who have worked very hard over the last week," he said.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Stuart Watts said the 16 Clarence Valley volunteers had been deployed to Agnes Water in the Gladstone local government area in Queensland. "They have formed part of night shift and they have been doing extensive back-burning in front of the fire front," he said.

He said it's fairly unprecedented weather at the moment with new temperature records records set daily.

The Clarence Valley RFS is currently organising further rotations, and had deployed firefighting vehicles.

"There's an expectation that we will put on more volunteers to leave their family home and friends to assist our Queensland brothers and sisters," he said. "The general community should be proud of volunteers giving up their time."

Along with the force of 100 firefighters, the NSW RFS has also deployed Gaia, the Boeing 737 Large Air Tanker (LAT), as well as the lead plane 'Bird Dog', to assist Queensland.

Fires had devastated communities between Gladstone and Bundaberg with a number of houses destroyed and more damaged.

On Tuesday afternoon Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged all residents in the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek areas to evacuate immediately. Roads out of the fire zone were at risk of being cut off and phone, water and electricity were also expected to be cut.

You can go to givit.org.au to donate to bushfire victims or redcross.org.au to register your wellbeing or see whether a loved one has registered.