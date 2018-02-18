Valla search unable to find missing swimmer

HOPES of finding a swimmer who went missing at Valla Beach are fading.

The 22 year-old man was caught in a rip late on Saturday and was taken out to sea.

Despite an extensive search before light faded yesterday and again today, the man has not been found.

Police led the search mission with vehicles driving along nearby beaches last night and today as IRB's swept back and forth in the water looking for the missing swimmer.

The scale of the operation has been wound back and Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said the situation is now most likely one of recovery and that authorities are preparing for the worst.

"We are no longer looking at this as a rescue operation more as a recover operation so we have a significant amount for assets up there surf lifesaving assets up there," Mr Pearce said.

"Emergency services are looking for this young man, we are always putting our hope out there but it has been a significant amount of time since this gentleman disappeared."

Emergency services have been conducting a full scale search for a swimmer who went missing after being caught in a rip at Valla Beach at about 5.45pm this afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward Frank Redward