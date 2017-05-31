19°
News

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Sue Dunlevy, National Health Reporter, News Corp Australia Network | 31st May 2017 7:41 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TENS of thousands of packs of Valium are being recalled after blister strips of the sleeping pill and anti-anxiety drug were stolen from packs and other medicines substituted.

The Department of Health has failed to issue a media release to notify the public of the danger, even though NSW police are investigating and patients are at risk of double dosing on the substituted medicines.

When it became aware of the problem last week the Therapeutic Goods Administration put up a notice on its website.

Packs of paracetamol codeine pills used for pain, rosuvatstain pills used to control cholesterol and pantoprazole pills used for stomach ulcers have also been recalled in connection with the substitution.

Thirty thousand Valium prescriptions are dispensed each month to treat anxiety, relax muscles, to treat trembling, confusional states or anxiety associated with alcohol withdrawal, and/or to treat panic attacks.

A spokesman for Health Minister Greg Hunt said the TGA put out a public notification on its website on 26 May.

"In addition, the manufacturer is undertaking a public recall," he said.

More on this at the Herald-Sun

 

THE FULL RECALL NOTICE

Recall - potential medicine tampering

Consumers and health professionals are advised that Roche Products, in consultation with the TGA, is recalling all batches of Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in blister packs of 50 tablets due to the discovery of evidence of medicine tampering.

Valium 5 mg tablets contain diazepam, which is used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms and muscle spasms.

It has been identified that blister pack sheets containing other medicines have been substituted into some packs of Valium 5 mg tablets. These medicines may include (but may not be limited to) BTC Paracetamol Codeine tablets, BTC Rosuvastatin 10 mg tablets and Apotex-Pantoprazole 40 mg tablets.

If a patient has an affected pack, there is a risk that they will not have adequate supply of their medicine and could take the incorrect medicine, which could have serious health consequences.

The issue is currently being investigated in conjunction with the relevant authorities. However, it is believed that the tampering is not widespread.

Information for consumers

If you or someone you provide care for takes Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in 50 tablet blister packs, do not take them and please promptly return any unused medicine to a pharmacy for a refund and to arrange alternative medicine (you may need to bring a valid prescription/repeat).

If possible, you're advised to return your Valium to the same pharmacy from which it was dispensed.

There are a number of generic diazepam products that are bioequivalent to Valium. They contain the same active ingredient and work in the same way, and in most situations can be safely substituted for any returned Valium.

Please note that all tablets or capsules supplied in a pack should be identical and any product names on the blister packs should match those on the external packaging. If you notice any discrepancies with your medicine, talk to your pharmacist.

If you have any other questions or concerns about this issue, talk to your health professional.

Information for health professionals

If you treat patients who take Valium, please be aware of this issue.

Roche Products has written to pharmacists providing further information about this issue, including details of the recall process. Please inspect your stock and quarantine all batches of Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in blister packs of 50 tablets before returning them to your wholesaler.

Patients returning unused or partially used packs of Valium 5 mg tablets in 50 tablet blister packs should be provided a full refund and, if possible, offered an equivalent generic product to ensure continuation of therapy and avoid any risks of discontinuation symptoms. If Valium was dispensed under instructions by the prescriber to not substitute, you may need to contact the prescriber to discuss this issue.

If you have any further questions or concerns about this issue, please contact Roche Products on 1800 233 950 (for general inquires).

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks tampering valium

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

TENS of thousands of packs of Valium are being recalled after blister strips of the sleeping pill and anti-anxiety drug were stolen from packs.

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

ON MARKET: The State Government plans to make the Jetty Foreshores open to development.

NSW Government holds plans to Jetty Foreshore development

Boaters and fishers warned of dangerous surf conditions

DANGEROUS SURF: A dangerous surf conditions warning has been issued from Wooli to Ulladulla.

BOM warns of dangerous surf along NSW coast

Witchery shop closure follows a worrying trend

MOVING: One of the very few high-end fashion stores available in Coffs Harbour, Witchery, will be closing its doors in August.

One of very few high-end fashion stores closes in troubled area.

Local Partners

Superheroes take on charity marathon

HUNDREDS of superheroes strolling along the beach is not an everyday occurrence, but this unusual scene is set to play out on Coffs' beaches this June.

Jetty Foreshores to be built up on Crown land

ON MARKET: The State Government plans to make the Jetty Foreshores open to development.

NSW Government holds plans to Jetty Foreshore development

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Married at First Sight's Simon and Alene announce split in joint statement.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

&quot;A Beautiful Family Home - Just What You Are Looking For&quot;

63 Oscar Ramsay Dr, Boambee East 2452

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Sometimes there are homes that come along that truly have that Wow factor. The moment you walk into this home you know you have found this. With beautiful full...

Affordable Woolgoolga...

20a Landrigan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 1 $359,000

Are you looking to live a short distance from the township of Woolgoolga, with its friendly cafes and restaurants? Are you a boating, beach or water sport...

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!