VALE: Racing NSW pays tribute to Tony White

The Daily Examiner's Tony White at the barrier draw luncheon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

The Daily Examiner's Tony White at the barrier draw luncheon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

The NSW Racing Industry is today mourning the passing of popular turf journalist Mr Tony White who passed away overnight.

Tony, 64, suffered a stroke two years ago and had struggled against health issues ever since, requiring daily specialist attention.

He was based at Yamba on the NSW North Coast before relocating to Terrigal on the NSW Central Coast.

"Tony was a dedicated journalist who was extremely popular, not only with his peers, but with all participants in the NSW Racing Industry," said Racing NSW's Chief Executive, Mr Peter V'landys AM.

"He devoted much of his life to writing on Thoroughbred racing and after covering racing in Sydney, moved to Grafton where his passionate coverage of country racing earned him our (Racing NSW) Country and Provincial Media Award (2005).

"We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to his daughter Shannon and his extended family and friends."

Tony worked at the Daily and Sunday Telegraphs during the 1980s having commenced his career in the media with AAP (Australian Associated Press).

He then ventured north to Grafton where he covered racing and general sport for the Daily Examiner before writing as a freelance, filing country racing articles for Racing NSW, Fairfax and AAP.

His father, 'Hard Luck' Hal White worked for decades at AAP and was a well-known figure in the Sydney racing media.

Prior to becoming a journalist, Tony was a champion surfer in the late 1970s and '80s competing on the world surfing tour and last year was inducted into the Australian Surfing Walk of Fame at his beloved Maroubra Beach.

Funeral service details are yet to be finalised but once confirmed, will appear on the Racing NSW website.