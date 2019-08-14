VALE: Kerry Hines, 'Unreal in every sense of the word'

TRIBUTES, condolences and many, many fond stories of good times are being shared on the Coffs Coast today, in light of sad news of the passing of local businesswoman Kerry Hines.

The much loved real estate agent, who was a kind supporter of charity and community groups, a former councillor, and a general 'champion of Coffs' Harbour has been fondly remembered.

Husband Chris Hines this morning informed the community of Kerry's passing on Tuesday night, on behalf of his family.

"It is with an extremely heavy and devastated heart that I have to announce that Kerry Hines passed away last night," Chris said.

"The world has truly lost a beautiful, remarkable, tenacious, loving, funny, caring, all around gem of a human being.

"A perfect wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all her knew her.

Kerry's funeral will be held in the Hogbin Dr chapel on Wednesday at 10am.

The family has asked that no one wears black on the day, as per Kerry's wishes and instead of gifting floral arrangements to please make donations to Cando, one of the many charities that Kerry strongly supported.

A dedicated community champion Kerry was a regular member of the Sawtell Primary School melodrama raising funds for the school for about 10 years.

She served as a board member of the Coffs Harbour Women's Health Centre, incorporating headspace Coffs Harbour and Grafton, was a board member of the Cando Cancer Trust, raising money for patients attending the mid north coast Cancer Institute, President of the Ayrshire Park Trust Committee, a past vice chair of Coffs Chamber of Commerce and a former city councillor.

Through her business Unrealestate Kerry and Chris were long term sponsors of the Sawtell Panthers RLFC, major sponsors of Coast Out, sponsors of The Coffs Harbour Buskers Festival and major Sponsors of Comics on the Run for Camp Quality.

As a school girl, Kerry famously as a Coffs Harbour brownie presented flowers to Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Coffs Harbour in 1970.

This afternoon Mayor Denise Knight spoke on behalf of council in saying that it was "with sadness that Coffs Harbour City Council" had learnt of the passing of Kerry, a former councillor.

Kerry and Chris Hines at Coffs Harbour Cup Day. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

"On behalf of Coffs Harbour City Council and the community I'd like to extend our sympathies to her husband Chris and family," Cr Knight said.

Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

"On a more personal note, I have never known anyone with a bigger personality and devotion to her business, family and husband.

"The Coffs Harbour area will miss her vibrancy and passion, as will I and all the people she came into contact with. She most certainly was Unreal in the true sense of the word. We will all miss her."

The late Kerry Hines. Contributed

Kerry Hines was a councillor from 2008 until 2012 during, which time she proved herself to be an able champion for local business and the local economy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh joined with the Coffs Coast community in mourning Kerry Hines.

"Proudly Coffs Harbour born and bred, Kerry was a vibrant businesswoman who was community-minded, hard-working and tenacious," Mr Singh said.

The late Kerry Hines. Trevor Veale

"She was much loved by our community and at every opportunity, she advanced the cause of the City of Coffs Harbour.

"I had the pleasure of working with Kerry previously in a professional capacity, and I admired her for her energy and her enthusiasm.

"Kerry was passionate about making us a stronger regional city and in so many ways, she contributed to our social, cultural, political and economic landscape."

Kerry Hines supporting McHappy Day. Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advoc

"I know Kerry wanted Coffs Harbour to be a place, which genuinely cares for everyone, and which provides opportunities for everyone, and I will always appreciate her support for me in my role.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kerry's devoted husband, Chris, and their loved ones at this difficult time."

TRIBUTES TO KERRY HINES:

Patricia Mackay: My deepest condolences to all the family. Kerry has a special place in my heart from our school days. I am devastated not to be home right now. Fly high darling girl

Jesse Jeanes: So deeply sorry to hear the devastating news your Highness. Kerry was such an inspiration to me, a wealth of knowledge & love. Thinking of you & your family

Karen Mallam: Kerry was one of those amazing people who truly left their mark on this world. She will be so missed by those whose lives she touched

Hattie Watson: So very saddened and in complete awe of Kerry's bravery

Peta Werner: Always remember how many lives Kerry touched with her fun and loving personality. We love you guys.

Jimmy Mac: Thank you for being such an inspirational woman to many. You were incredibly down to earth and unwaveringly genuine. Thank you for always being you and raising an incredible family.