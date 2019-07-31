Menu
Michael Roche, former chief executive of Queensland Resources Council
Vale former Queensland Resources Council leader

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Jul 2019 3:42 PM
THE former chief executive of the Queensland Resources Council, who commented on many Central Queensland resources issues, has died.

Michael Roche, who headed the peak lobby group for 11 years, died on Tuesday night - less than three weeks after his health issue was diagnosed.

Mr Roche resigned from the QRC position in 2016 and was succeeded by former politician Ian Macfarlane.

In a statement issued by Mr Macfarlane today, he said he paid tribute to the Mr Roche for his tireless commitment and passion for the resources sector.

"Michael was a fearless leader and vocal advocate for the sector who championed new ideas that changed the industry forever," Mr Macfarlane said.

"He led the organisation through one of the most severe downturns in recent history with determination and professionalism. Michael was a founding member of the Queensland Exploration Council and an honorary life member of the QRC.

"Michael also played a significant role in shaping the state of Queensland through his very senior roles in Government.

"On behalf of the QRC, I extend our sincere condolences to Michael's wife, Jenny, their children and their extended family."

