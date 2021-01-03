Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 8:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: What got the Coffs Coast talking this week

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: What got the Coffs Coast talking this week

        Opinion See what our readers had to say about the top stories this week.

        MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Premium Content MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Weather It’s no surprise it was a wet month, but just how wet did it end up being? Take a...

        Elderly man injured in shocking NYE hit-and-run

        Premium Content Elderly man injured in shocking NYE hit-and-run

        News Coffs police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

        All the new rules coming in NSW

        All the new rules coming in NSW

        Health Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces tough new restrictions