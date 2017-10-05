Vacancy sign at Jetty Village

28°
WHISPERS started when the IGA Supermarket in Woolgoolga closed. It's a tough climate for independent supermarkets and the rumour mill reckoned IGA X-press at Jetty Village Shopping Centre would be the next to close.

While some discounted the talk as rubbish, it appears the rumours are right and IGA Jetty will close the doors in a couple of weeks.

While no one from IGA Jetty was available for an official comment about the closure, or to verify whether it was due to an end of lease, the all-female staff who are a tight little team have been given notice that October 17 will be the last day of trade.

Christine, owner of Bushman's Bakery, directly opposite IGA Jetty said she was sad to hear about the closure.

"We're all devastated to hear the news. I thought something was up when they started closing on Sundays,” she said.

Worried about holidaymakers and regular local shoppers not being catered for once IGA Jetty closes, Christine said she was looking at diversifying her stock.

"I think I'll have to start carrying a few basics like butter, sugar, cheese and eggs, people are so used to coming here for the essentials.”

