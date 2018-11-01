Menu
MOTOR RACING: Evening racing at Carina Speedway.
V8 sedans to lap for seriously ill mother

Emma Reid
by
1st Nov 2018 9:43 AM

GROWING up in Bundaberg, Sally Weller, Kellie Mortensen and their siblings loved going to Carina Speedway.

It was a family tradition and the place to be of a Saturday night for any '80s baby.

In honour of Mrs Weller, who has terminal cancer, the v8 super sedans will do a lap on November 10.

Read her story here

 

FIGHTER: Bundaberg mum Sally Weller wants her children to know she fought as hard as she could to be there for them. Mrs Weller has terminal cancer and is expected to pass away within days. She is pictured here with her husband Gavin, son Tylah, daughter Laylah and step-daughter Tatum Holt.
Mrs Mortensen said her sister loved watching them and would often come home with mud through their hair after the races.

"We would stand right next to the fence so the mud would go in our hair and breath in the smell of the v8," she said.

Mrs Weller's health has deteriorate in the last few weeks and family believe she may not make it to see the race.

"She was looking forward to going and couldn't wait till they came," Mrs Mortensen said.

They family is asking anyone who would like to go in memory of Sally to wear a white shirt with Sally written on the front and 86, her birth year, on the back.

