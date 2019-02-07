Menu
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
Aussie uni rolls out ‘all gender’ bathrooms

7th Feb 2019 5:06 PM

THE University of Technology Sydney has rolled out "all-gender" bathrooms in support of gender diversity.

The university has introduced the concept in a bid to "make students feel safe and welcome on campus".

While the university already has unisex bathrooms, some students felt this wasn't inclusive enough.

A statement from UTS reads: "Some people within our community don't identify with traditional binary genders (male and female).

"Others don't feel comfortable using a bathroom designated by gender, sometimes because they've had a negative experience using a single-gender bathroom due to their appearance or gender identity.

"All gender bathrooms provide a space that can be used comfortably by everyone."

While unisex toilets are marked with male and female symbols, the all-gender bathrooms include an additional symbol - as well as the words "All Gender" - to acknowledge gender diversity.

They can be found across nine of the university's buildings.

News.com.au has contacted the UTS Queer Collective for comment.

