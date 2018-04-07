World famous sportsman in lavish Sunshine Coast wedding

Usman Khawaja and Rachel McLellan with the bridal party at Maleny Manor this afternoon. Picture: Lachie Millard

AUSTRALIAN test cricketer Usman Khawaja married partner Rachel McLellan in a lavish Sunshine Coast ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who became engaged in 2016 during a romantic holiday to New York, tied the knot at the picturesque Maleny Manor after Khawaja made a hasty return to Australia from the trouble-plagued tour of South Africa, which saw David Warner, Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft cop bans following the ball tampering scandal.

Usman Khawaja marries partner Rachel McLellan at Maleny Manor. Picture Diimex

McLellan, 22, wore a stunning long-sleeved, white custom designed gown by Jason Grech featuring a full skirt when she said "I do" to the 31-year-old Queensland batsman, who wore a smart black suit and white bow tie.

Queensland and Brisbane Heat bowler Ben Cutting stood by Khawaja's side as the couple exchanged vows, while Cutting's long-term partner and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland acted as McLellan's bridesmaid.

The pair, who met through mutual friends in 2015, were surrounded by family and friends including Queensland Bulls all-rounder Michael Neser and Test opening batsman Matt Renshaw for their big day.

As they primped and polished in preparation for the wedding on Friday morning, McLellan and her bridal party dined on fresh fruit and crossaints and sipped Moet and Chandon Rose Imperial from a custom labelled bottle featuring the words "Mrs K" in gold lettering.

Usman Khawaja, Rachel McLellan and the bridal party pose for photos. Picture: Lachie Millard

McLellan, who wore her hair pulled back in a bun, and her bridesmaids, who wore dark off-the-shoulder gowns, carried bouquets of white flowers while Khawaja and his groomsmen wore a white rose pinned to their suits.

McLellan last month opened up about her decision to convert from ­Catholicism to Islam to marry the man she loves.

Usman Khawaja and a family member pose for photos. Picture: Lachie Millard

The Brisbane beauty said she knew how important the religion was to Pakistani-born Khawaja and his family but felt no pressure from them to convert.

She wore another custom gown by Melbourne-based Grech for the Allan Border Medal night back in February, telling The Courier-Mail it was "almost like a pre-wedding trial".

McLellan took to social media earlier this week to share her excitement about the wedding.

"Words can't describe how excited I am to marry my best friend," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the couple.

Usman Khawaja and Rachel McLellan at the Allan Border Medal awards night in February.