Constable Emma Renton (left) and Constable Shane Eggmolesse are reinforcing the pedestrian safety message during Road Safety Week. Mitchell Bazley
Using your phone can be fatal when crossing the road

Mitchell Bazley
28th Aug 2018 6:45 AM
WEARING earphones or using your mobile phone can be fatal when crossing the road.

Speaking at a booth at Caneland Central yesterday, Mackay Police Senior Constable Shane Eggmolesse says pedestrians should pay attention to their surrounds and not be distracted while they're crossing the road.

Pedestrian safety is a strong priority for authorities during Road Safety Week as the fatality rate for pedestrians has increased 29.4% over the last five years in Queensland.

So far this year, 22 pedestrian lives have been claimed on Queensland roads which is the same number compared to this time last year.

"Pedestrians need to stop, look, and listen before they cross the road and to make sure that their pathway will be clear while they're crossing," Snr Const Eggmolesse said.

The police officer said pedestrians usually had many unnecessary distractions they would be better off without while crossing the road.

"These days many pedestrians are distracted by either wearing earphones or using their mobile phone which seriously reduces your awareness while crossing the road," he said.

Speeding, fatigue and merging are proving to be Mackay's most significant road issues facing motorists.

"We have had a few crashes just outside of Mackay that have been the result of drivers speeding and being fatigued which can be prevented by taking rests when necessary," Snr Const Eggmolesse said.

He added there are a number of hotspots throughout Mackay that are proving to be notorious for road issues.

"Built up areas such as the CBD and school zones are probably the worst areas at the moment for road accidents especially around school times as well as finishing work hours," he said.

What do you think? Email letters to news@dailymercury.com.au

