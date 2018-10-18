Using sport to break the stigma of mental health

TEAM MENTAL HEALTH: Dan MCarthy, Amanda Langlands, Colleen Longstaff, Andrew Bartha, Taj Dosanjh Michael Close are encouraging locals to register to play in the one-day LIVIN Touch Tournament

TEAM MENTAL HEALTH: Dan MCarthy, Amanda Langlands, Colleen Longstaff, Andrew Bartha, Taj Dosanjh Michael Close are encouraging locals to register to play in the one-day LIVIN Touch Tournament Trevor Veale

A ONE DAY event is hoping to make a lasting impression.

The LIVIN Touch Tournament, hosted by Langlands Property partnered with LIVIN, is being held October 27 at Geoff King Oval Coffs Harbour so you have just one week to get your team together.

LIVIN is an organisation dedicated to breaking the stigma of mental health, creating awareness and discussion.

"We have partnered with LIVIN as we strongly align with their mission and message of #itaintweaktospeak,” said Amanda Langlands, principal Langlands Property.

"A number of local businesses jumped at the opportunity to sponsor and support the day enabling us to run this event as a free day to the community. Our major business partners are Genesis Coffs Harbour, Chess Connect and Coffs Harbour regional finance.”

This social sporting event is promoting wellness and positive living for young people through awareness and early education and the majority of funds raised will be used to facilitate education programs in local schools.

"The aim of the day is not only to create an annual touch football tournament for the Coffs Coast and surrounding areas, but to show our children mental illness is something we all should be talking about,” Ms Langlands said.

"A total of 3128 people took their own lives in Australia in 2017 and some people still struggle to believe mental illness exists.”

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 44 years. There was a 10 per cent increase in the number of deaths among children between five and 17 since 2016. Suicide remains the leading cause of death in this age group, with 98 deaths in 2017.

Register your team of 8 to 10 players (13yrs+) for the tournament, enjoy an active day of physical activity while promoting the conversation for mental health.

"We are also inviting sponsorship contributions and anyone interested in registering a team should make contact as soon as possible.”

TOUCH FOOTY

WHAT: LIVIN Touch Tournament

WHEN: October 27

COST: Free

DETAILS: Register before noon Wednesday to Michael Close

0481 107 718