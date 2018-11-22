Bolt linked with shock move to join Maradona in Mexico

Usain Bolt has not given up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Picture: Steve Christo/AP

USAIN Bolt is being linked with a sensational move to Mexican side Dorados, who are managed by football legend Diego Maradona, according to reports.

The world's fastest man has not given up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer after being released by the Central Coast Mariners.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion, 32, joined A-League side Central Coast for an "indefinite training period" in August.

The future looked bright when he scored twice in his final trial game with the Aussie side.

But that was in a friendly and he was left on the bench when the season began, with one rival saying his first touch was "like a trampoline".

The two parties eventually split when they couldn't agree on a deal.

However, it now looks like the legendary athlete is to be given a shot at the big time from an unlikely source.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Diego Maradona is keen to bring the Jamaican sprint king to his side.

It didn't work out for Usain Bolt at the Central Coast Mariners.

Maradona manages second division Mexican side Dorados.

The Argentine, who was rushed to hospital after watching a World Cup match in Russia, won his first match in charge in a 4-1 victory in September.

But since then his side have gone through a mixed spell and sit in seventh place.

Maradona and Bolt are already pals after meeting at a charity event earlier this year.

But his friendship with him does not guarantee a move to the Mexican side is definite as Bolt has said there are many offers on the table.

Speaking to the Standard earlier this week, he said: "We have a lot of offers. It's just finding the right one because the next one I have to make sure it's going a positive way so that's the focus.

"That's all I can say."

Bolt has also trained with table-toppers Borussia Dortmund this term, as well as Norwegian outfit Stromsgodet.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission