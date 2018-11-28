Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyesis is accused of fleeing Los Angeles after allegedly being involved in a hit-run accident that killed a cyclist. Picture: FBI
Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyesis is accused of fleeing Los Angeles after allegedly being involved in a hit-run accident that killed a cyclist. Picture: FBI
Crime

FBI finds US woman hiding in Adelaide

28th Nov 2018 2:56 AM

An American woman living in Adelaide is facing extradition to the United States after being tracked down by the FBI, wanted over allegations she killed a cyclist in a hit-run incident nearly two years ago.

The Advertiser reports authorities launched a worldwide manhunt for Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes, 33, amid claims she fled to Asia from Los Angeles just days after the alleged crash in January 2017.

Father-of-four Agustin Rodriguez Jr, 46, was mowed down by a luxury car in Whittier, in LA's inner southeast while riding to a new job on the morning of January 30.

Ms Reyes, a Filipino-born financial analyst and fraud auditor, is accused of "vehicular manslaughter", The Advertiser reports.

Special agents eventually tracked Ms Reyes to Adelaide's northern suburbs.

Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes who is facing extradition from Adelaide. Picture: FBI
Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes who is facing extradition from Adelaide. Picture: FBI

In April, the Australian Federal Police arrested Ms Reyes during raids on her home, where she was reportedly living with a new boyfriend.

The American woman remains in custody at Adelaide Women's Prison as she awaits extradition to LA.

During his memorial, family and friends of Mr Rodriguez remembered him as a "family man" and a gentle, kind person".

"He was definitely a family man, he was a gentle, kind person, there isn't a person who could say a bad thing about him," the victim's niece Angelica Miller said, local media reported. "He was murdered and someone is hiding it."

 

Cyclist Agustin Rodriguez Jr died in a hit-run in January 2017. Picture: Supplied by family
Cyclist Agustin Rodriguez Jr died in a hit-run in January 2017. Picture: Supplied by family

Whittier Police said Mr Rodriguez was struck while he was trying to cross the street on his bicycle. Witnesses said a car in front of the driver had stopped to allow him to pass, however the driver went around that car and hit the father-of-four.

"The police confirmed she dragged him. She's a monster. I think if she would've stopped, my uncle might still be here," Ms Miller told CBS Los Angeles.

 

The crash site in Los Angeles where cyclist Agustin Rodriguez Jr died in January 2017. Picture: KABC
The crash site in Los Angeles where cyclist Agustin Rodriguez Jr died in January 2017. Picture: KABC
adelaide cyclist editors picks fbi hit and run

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

    News Planning a calendar of events for the year ahead.

    Coffs Coast pub named second most violent venue in the state

    premium_icon Coffs Coast pub named second most violent venue in the state

    News The venue will now be subject to a number of mandatory conditions.

    Family touched by generous contributions to funeral fund

    Family touched by generous contributions to funeral fund

    News Lionel Innes drowned after his boat capsized at Sapphire Beach.

    Local Partners