Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
Politics

US says few if any hurt in Iran strike

8th Jan 2020 2:38 PM

A US official says there are very few, if any, casualties from an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week - in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

america donald trump iran iraq revolutionary guard general qassem soleimani

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News After being told their water sell-off deal to Costa Berries was illegal, Coffs Harbour City Council is pressing on with the plan.

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News Greg Mullins has spoken at a local bush fire resilience forum.

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...

        On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        premium_icon On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        News Council has been told the sale of water to Costa Berries is illegal.