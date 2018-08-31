‘I want to help you’: Umpire’s bizarre chat to Kyrgios

AN extraordinary mid-match pep talk from the chair umpire has fired Nick Kyrgios into a likely US Open third-round blockbuster with Roger Federer in New York.

Swedish official Mohamed Lahyani is already under fire for his unprecedented intervention but Kyrgios rolls on after pulling off a drama-charged 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-0 comeback win over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Kyrgios was trailing 3-0 in the second set, having thrown away the first on a wild second-serve double-fault, when Lahyani left his chair to beg the Australian to start trying for the sake of the paying crowd and to avoid being sanctioned - again - for not giving his best effort.

"I want to help you. I want to help you," Lahyani said.

"I've seen your matches: you're great for tennis.

"Nick, I know this is not you."

Seeking some sort of physical treatment, Kyrgios said: "Okay, "Just call the trainer to the court and I'll try."

Kyrgios won the second set after a pep talk from the chair umpire Mo Lahyani.



A USTA rep told me it is already looking into Lahyani's conduct in this match.



Absurd scenes. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6qTMaoqPQd — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 30, 2018

But when the trainer arrived and asked what Kyrgios needed treatment for, the Australian said: "I don't know, check my wrist or something ... Can you just stay out here for like two minutes?"

Kyrgios looked disinterested during the bizarre mid-match pep talk from chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani. Picture: Supplied

Lahyani was heard to tell Kyrgios “I want to help you”. Picture: Supplied

The umpire's controversial "coaching" was savaged on social media, with fans furious about his perceived bias towards Kyrgios and claiming it was unfair on Herbert.

To be clear, I don't think Kyrgios did anything wrong here.



I do think Lahyani should be yanked off this match *immediately*. Get him off that court. #USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 30, 2018

Former Australian umpire and one-time head of ASADA Richard Ings even weighed in.

"I am racking my brain to think of a situation requiring a chair umpire to speak like that to one player. I umpired thousands of matches. I was ATP head of officiating. I can't think of one," Ings tweeted.

The USTA, already under siege over a succession of rules blunders this grand slam, was also understood to be unimpressed with Lahyani's conduct and investigating the incident.

But it certainly seemed to work for Kyrgios, who hauled himself back into the contest having looked utterly disinterested in the early stages.

Yawning one second, Kyrgios delivered a return winner the next to break Herbert to get back on serve at 4-5 in the second set before offering a subdued fist pump towards his box.

Nick Kyrgios was down in the dumps until the second-set pep talk. Picture: AP

He clinched the tiebreaker to draw level and also had a cheeky comeback for a heckler who urged Kyrgios to get off court so they could "have" Canadian pin-up Eugenie Bouchard, who was scheduled next.

"Well, you'll never have her," Kyrgios said before breaking Herbert early in the third set to take command of the match.

Totally revitalised, Kyrgios dropped just three games in the final two sets, sealing victory after two hours and 47 minutes.

Federer was also playing a Frenchman, Benoit Paire, in his second-round match on Thursday.

A win for the 20-times grand slam champion would confirm a Saturday showstopper with Kyrgios, almost certainly under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, world tennis's biggest stage.

Asked after the match what the umpire was saying to him when he trailed by a set and a break, Kyrgios said: "He was just concerned about how I was playing, like, 'Nick are you okay?'"

"He (Herbert) let me back into that set. He should have just served it out. "I stayed out here in the second set. I had no real choice."