Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phil Mickelson is having a wretched time at the US Open.
Phil Mickelson is having a wretched time at the US Open.
Golf

Mickelson loses plot with one wave of his putter

by AFP
17th Jun 2018 10:56 AM

PHIL Mickelson's apparent fit of pique led to a sextuple bogey 10 as the five-time major winner hit a moving ball with his putter in the third round of the US Open.

It was a childish display from a five-time major winner celebrating his 48th birthday.

When a putt at the 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills rolled past the cup and began slipping down a slope, Mickelson trotted over and batted it back toward the hole before the ball had stopped.

With the penalty he racked up a sextuple bogey 10 at the par-four hole - although it took some minutes for the scoreboard to catch up with him.

His score at 13 was first posted as an eight, then a nine and finally a 10 that left him 10-over for his round and 16-over for the tournament.

Mickelson is celebrating his 48th birthday, and it's one he is sure to remember.

With the two-shot penalty, he was given a sextuple-bogey 10 on the hole and was 10 over for his round.

It was reminiscent of John Daly hitting a moving ball at Pinehurst No.2 in the 1999 US Open.

Related Items

golf phil mickelson shinnecock hills us open

Top Stories

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    News CHCC more than rubbish, roads and rates

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Community Couple tie the knot at the races

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Community Sponsor or join the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out

    Flooding fears for local homes

    premium_icon Flooding fears for local homes

    News The saga to stop a controversial residential estate at Hearnes Lake

    Local Partners