Queenslander knocks Federer out of US Open

UPDATE: ROGER Federer has been sent spiralling out of the US Open in the fourth round after a stunning charge from Aussie John Millman sealed a 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) upset.

The victory was Millman's first against a top 10 player.

He is also just the second Australian to defeat Federer in a grand slam match and the first since Pat Rafter in 1999.

The 29-year-old Queenslander fought hard to bring the World No. 2 to a tiebreak in the third and fourth sets after a tense tug of war kept locals out of bed late into the night.

An out of sorts Federer was forced to sweat as the humid New York conditions and an unusually inconsistent serve took their toll.

Millman, ranked 55th in the world entering the match, was as shocked as the New York crowd with the result. Federer had been 28-0 against players ranked outside the top 50 at the US Open.

"A little bit of disbelief, he's been a hero of mine," Millman said after being asked how he felt defeating the greatest tennis player of all time.

"He's definitely not at his best, but I'll take it."

He will now play Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday morning (AEST).

Absolutely stunning upset as @johnhmillman defeats Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium!



Millman's first top ten victory lands him a spot in the QF against Djokovic...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4DPEOJpJw7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2018

EARLIER: ROGER Federer is fighting to avoid a shock exit in his US Open fourth round match against Aussie John Millman with the Aussie taking the match by the throat at two sets to one.

The 29-year-old fought hard to bring the World No. 2 to a tiebreak in the third after a tense tug of war kept locals out of bed late into the night.

The tiebreak went back and forth until Millman found a chink in Federer's armour at 8-7 and forced the Swiss great into an error down the line. Federer was forced to sweat as the humid New York conditions and an unusually inconsistent serve took their toll.

One of the biggest upsets in Grand Slam history brewing with Aussie John Millman 2 sets to 1 up against Federer @usopen. If you’re not near a tv, listen to live commentary here: https://t.co/e9OnrGh8mo — Alister Nicholson (@AlisterNicho) September 4, 2018

The two stars continued to trade games into the third set until Federer broke away and finally sealed a break at 4-2.

The Swiss maestro was caught off guard in the very first game of the match as Australia's last man standing squeezed his way to break point. But a searing ace allowed Federer to survive as he ran away with the first set 6-3.

Millman found some gas in the second set, pinning Federer to the wall in a marathon second game. The 20-time grand slam champion missed 19 of 22 first serve attempts and was forced to defend seven break point opportunities in a 14-minute epic.

Fans noted the amount of sweat on Federer's shirt after the colossal game, with some labelling it is his worst service display in years.

Millman missed the opportunity at an early break and Federer looked to make him pay.

But despite leading 5-3 and then 5-4 40-15, he couldn't put the Aussie away and Millman reeled off three consecutive games to pinch the second set 7-5 and square the match.

The fighting performance continued early in the third as Millman defended a break point to hold serve in the opening game. He worked his way to a 2-1 lead but a love service game from Federer evened out the equation.

Millman hit back and won his seventh of the past nine games to bring it to 3-2. The tug-of-war continued as each player dominated their respective service games to bring the third set to a tense tiebreak.

Before the match, Federer had a word of encouragement for Millman, who has practised with him in Switzefland.

"He's just come to Switzerland to train with me before the grass-court season so we know each other quite well. (He's) a super friendly guy, and I'm very happy for him that he's gotten so far.

"But now I'll try to stop him, so we'll see how it goes."

Millman said the Swiss star was "always someone he looked up to" before their fourth round clash.

Federer could have been forgiven for looking ahead to the quarterfinals, where nemesis Novak Djokovic awaits.

It would be their earliest meeting in a Grand Slam since 2007, when Federer defeated Djokovic to reach the Australian Open quarters.

Federer is 40-0 against players ranked outside the top 50 at the US Open



John Millman's ranking: 55 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 4, 2018