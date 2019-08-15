Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

US man dies after taco-eating contest

15th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

A 41-year-old man has died after taking part in a taco-eating competition during a minor league baseball game in the US state of California.

Authorities said Dana Hutchings died shortly after arriving at hospital in Fresno, south-east of San Francisco.

The Fresno man had been eating tacos at a competition organised by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team on Tuesday. It was not known how many tacos he consumed.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's contest, told reporters he noticed Mr Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants.

Mr Boyland told the Fresno Bee that Mr Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.

He said Mr Hutchings collapsed about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.

The Fresno Grizzlies have cancelled the World Taco Eating Championship which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

eating competition editors picks taco eating

Top Stories

    Praise for officers who stopped man carrying bomb, shotgun

    premium_icon Praise for officers who stopped man carrying bomb, shotgun

    News The man high on drugs became violent towards the officers, who have now been commended.

    BYPASS: Another senior staffer abandons ship

    premium_icon BYPASS: Another senior staffer abandons ship

    News Is it a case of bureaucrats abandoning a sinking ship?

    Detectives’ ‘complex’ investigation into toddler’s murder

    premium_icon Detectives’ ‘complex’ investigation into toddler’s murder

    News Five investigators commended over roles in arrest of child killer

    How local officers helped nab Australia’s most wanted man

    premium_icon How local officers helped nab Australia’s most wanted man

    News Two officers were in the firing in the hunt for Naden