Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

US has most virus cases in the world

by Sarah McPhee with wires
27th Mar 2020 10:08 AM

 

The United States now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

The New York Times revealed the shift on Thursday (local time), citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With at least 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people passed the virus hot spots of China - where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan - and Italy to reach the grim milestone.

coronaviruspromo

The US is also now leading the tally on the map of the world's cases created by John Hopkins University in Maryland, which reports 82,404 cases, ahead of China on 81,782 and Italy on 80, 589.

President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday night.

More than 500,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

More to come

 

Originally published as US has most virus cases in the world

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health infection usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2800 CASES: Harsh shutdown decison could be made today

        2800 CASES: Harsh shutdown decison could be made today

        Health National cabinet meets again this morning to discuss further lockdown measures to fight, with New South Wales prepared to bring in tougher rules

        Relief from council rates and fees for local businesses

        Relief from council rates and fees for local businesses

        Council News Council adopts a support package to assist businesses hit by the covid-19...

        Fancy some sanitiser with your gin?

        premium_icon Fancy some sanitiser with your gin?

        News “We will be doing everything we can to meet the demand”

        Fires, floods now COVID-19: strange times for Council

        premium_icon Fires, floods now COVID-19: strange times for Council

        News Latest news from Coffs Harbour City Council