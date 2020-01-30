Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
News

US fireys killed in plane crash honoured

by Adella Beaini
30th Jan 2020 7:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A memorial service has been held to honour three American firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in southern NSW last week.

A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.

Honouring the heroes …
Honouring the heroes …

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended along with Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Paul Baxter and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott.

The wives of the killed fireys were given medals for their service during the memorial
The wives of the killed fireys were given medals for their service during the memorial

"It is appropriate today that we hold a memorial in honour of those three brave men who left their own nations and came to fight in NSW to save the lives and property of others," Ms Berejiklian said.

Investigations are continuing into how the three men - employed by Coulson Aviation and contracted by the Rural Fire Service to fight fires during an unprecedented bushfire season - died.

bushfire deaths ian mcbeth paul clyde hudson plane crash rick demorgan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPORT RORTS: How a Coffs club was struck out on funding

        premium_icon SPORT RORTS: How a Coffs club was struck out on funding

        News Sports Rorts: The president of a local sporting association has spoken of his disappointment at missing out on funding.

        NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        premium_icon NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        Politics State government has announced an inquiry into the bushfire disaster

        Forget Coronavirus Coffs cops its own attack

        premium_icon Forget Coronavirus Coffs cops its own attack

        News Insects have interrupted some elective surgery procedures.

        More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        premium_icon More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        News Ice use has skyrocketed but is decriminalisation the answer?