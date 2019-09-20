US drone strike kills 30 Afghan labourers

A US drone strike aimed at an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan has killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day's labour in the fields, officials say.

The attack on Wednesday night also injured 40 people after accidentally hitting farmers and labourers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at mountainous Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province, three Afghan officials told Reuters.

"The workers had lit a bonfire and were sitting together when a drone targeted them," tribal elder Malik Rahat Gul told Reuters by telephone from Wazir Tangi.

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry and a senior US official in Kabul confirmed the drone strike, but did not share details of civilian casualties.

"US forces conducted a drone strike against Da'esh (IS) terrorists in Nangarhar," spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan Colonel Sonny Leggett said.

"We are aware of allegations of the death of non-combatants and are working with local officials to determine the facts."

About 14,000 US troops are in Afghanistan, training and advising Afghan security forces and conducting counter-insurgency operations against IS and the Taliban movement.

Haidar Khan, who owns the pine nut fields, said about 150 workers were there for harvesting, with some still missing as well as the confirmed dead and injured.

A survivor of the drone strike said about 200 labourers were sleeping in five tents pitched near the farm when the attack happened.

"Some of us managed to escape, some were injured but many were killed," said Kunar province resident Juma Gul, who had travelled along with labourers to harvest and shell pine nuts.

Angered by the attack, some residents of Nangarhar province demanded an apology and monetary compensation from the US government.

"Such mistakes cannot be justified. American forces must realise (they) will never win the war by killing innocent civilians," Jalalabad city resident Javed Mansur said.