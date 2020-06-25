US breaks record for new virus cases

The US has reported its highest single day of new cases of coronavirus as numbers continue to surge in multiple states.

On Wednesday alone more than 38,115 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the United States.

The staggering number broke the previous single day record for coronavirus cases in the US - 34,203 - set back in April at what was then the first crescendo of the epidemic in the country.

At that time, the crisis was centred in New York City. Now, cases are rising in 26 states across the US, and three of the country's most populous states have become new hot spots.

The states of Texas, Florida and California all reported more than 5000 cases in single days this week, in numbers that have continued to rise.

According to reporting by CNN, the collective population of the most worrisome states accounts for more than 27 per cent of the US population, according to most recent US Census Bureau estimates.

As the crisis in the US worsens, media outlets are reporting the US government is considering cutting federal funding for testing sites in some of the worst-affected states like Texas.

The US government is planning to stop funding form June 30 at 13 sites in five states, CNN reported.

This week, at a re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US President Donald Trump made a throwaway comment over coronavirus testing.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people. You're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down please,'" the President told his supporters at the Bank of Oklahoma Centre.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later said Mr Trump's comment was made "in jest". However, when asked by a journalist to clarify, the President said, "I don't kid."

A healthcare worker in Houston, Texas at a drive through testing site. Picture: David J. Phillip/AP

The US has reported more than 2.4 million cases of coronavirus and more than 124,000 people have died from the virus.

California reported a shocking record high number of 7149 new cases on Tuesday according to its state Department of Public Health. The number dwarfed its previous record set the previous day, of just over 5000 cases.

In California, which is the most populous state in the US, the hospitalisations and ICU rates are also at an all-time high.

Florida also recorded a shocking 5511 new cases on Tuesday setting a record surge for the state according to the Florida Department of Health.

On Wednesday, Texas reported 5551 new cases of coronavirus. This broke the previous record, set the day before, when 5489 new cases were reported.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Florida's coronavirus cases have continued to rise on a "rolling average" for the past 17 days. The average number of hospitalisations have also been climbing.

Concern has been raised for Oklahoma as well, where numbers have been rising for 12 consecutive days.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, US President Donald Trump held the country's only mass gathering since the beginning of the pandemic, at his election rally over the weekend, drawing a crowd of about 6000.

Back in March, Mr Trump urged US citizens to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

The state reported 482 new cases on Wednesday, up 83 per cent from just over a week ago.

