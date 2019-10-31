US bakery giant Cinnabon reveals Aussie outlets

US bakery giant Cinnabon's first four Australian outlets have been so strategically placed they could easily be coined Brisbane's 'delicious devil's triangle'.

The Queensland family company that is bringing out the self-proclaimed 'world's greatest cinnamon roll' have advertised for store managers.

It appears the outlets will be kiosks at major shopping centres that capture a triangle of treats in the north, south and west of Brisbane, and at least two will be up and running before Christmas.

The locations have been revealed as Nundah, Chermside in the north, Mt Gravatt in the south and Mt Omanney in the west.

An artist impression of Cinnabon kiosk that will be located at one of three major southeast Queensland shopping centres. Picture: Cinnabon

The Bansal Group, which opened six stand-alone Carl's Jr stores in a year in southeast Queensland, is responsible for bringing Cinnabon Down Under.

The company announced at the start of the year that it would open two outlets, but it appears they are aiming for four to start serving the delicious scrolls in quick succession.

Although only the suburbs have been named in an online ad, it's believed the venues will be Toombul Shopping Centre, Westfield Chermside, Westfield Garden City and Mt Ommaney Centre which is undergoing a major upgrade and expansion.

"Opening multiple stores in Brisbane this year and we're looking for solutions focused people, that love working with people and have a can do attitude," the ad for store managers stated.

Queensland family company Bansal Group has secured the Australian franchise rights to Cinnabon. The first Cinnabon outlets are due to open in Brisbane before Christmas. Photo: Supplied.

A Bansal Group confirmed the Nundah and Mt Gravatt outlets will "open in shopping centres' before Christmas but would not confirm the exact locations.

A source said Cinnabon outlets were most likely be located in kiosks vacated by other cafe and doughnut franchises.

Bansal Group co-owner Gaurav Bansal said earlier this year that Cinnabon's point of difference was that there was no international competitor on the Australian market.

"Some places sell frozen doughnuts. We are fresh on site. We make them every half an hour. No one does that," Mr Bansal said

The bakery restaurant chain started in Seattle in 1985 and operates in almost 50 countries.

The Bansal Group has been approached for comment.