Urunga Titivators Dragon Boat Club Annual Regatta

The Urunga Titivators Dragon Boat Club held their Annual Regatta on the shores of the beautiful Kalang River on the weekend 5/6th May.

16 sports teams came from as far south as the Hunter Valley to Ballina in the north, bringing over 700 paddlers, their supporters and families to the area.

The weekends events were contested by local community members and sports clubs alike, all enjoying our beautiful mild weather and local facilities.

The Community Events were hotly contested, with the Coffs Crossfit Team coming out the winner by just 400th second.

The sports trophies are much sought after thanks to our local glass artist Chris Fahey, handed out on the day with much thanks to our local member Melinda Pavey. Congratulations to all the participants and sponsors that came together to make this event such a popular and successful occasion to showcase our spectacular region.

Members of the public over 12yrs age are welcome to give dragon boating a try by coming down to the Sailing Club, Atherton Drive Urunga, on saturday mornings from 8am