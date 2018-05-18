Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

Back to the Future street art: Illustrator David Bromley depicts early Urunga with his art in Bowra street Urunga.

GREAT SCOTT , THAT'S HEAVY

Urunga resident and illustrator David Bromley, has spent the past six months, transforming a blank shop wall in Bowra St into a street art snapshot of the pioneers of Urunga.

The mural carries an eerie twist reminiscent of a scene from the classic movie "Back to the Future part 3" with present day townsfolk being transported back in time through the art work.

David has been using his fine art skills learnt as an illustrator for major metropolitan newspapers to create the street art mural and funding for his project has come from a portion of State Government bypass transition funds provided to council that have been put aside for art works in the town.

David said the project is a slow process and not his only job.

He is only halfway through the project with the remainder of the work to draw on the rich history of Urunga as a busy sea port at the turn of the 18th century.

Whether we will see a Marty McFly frisbee pie tray appear in the next panel of work is yet to be seen, but be assured some locals may find themselves in a Delorian rapidly accelerating to 88mph down Bowra St.