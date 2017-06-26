Urunga stadium proposal reaches a critical stage

WISH LIST: An artist's impression of a proposed Urunga Community Stadium.

THE PROPOSED Urunga Community Stadium could be one step closer if the cards fall as hoped this Wednesday.

Bellingen Shire Council is being urged to vote in favour of building a facility and the community supports appears to be overwhelming.

First mooted more than 25 years ago by the Urunga Recreation Trust, momentum ramped up a decade back when Bellingen Braves Basketball Association began gathering support for a multi purpose stadium and a steering committee was formed..

With Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce on board, imagination expanded for the creation of a facility that might not only handle sport but also cultural and performing arts and general community events.

Council allocated money for a feasability study but on May 10 a workshop was told Wednesday's meeting would consider whether on not to halt preparations.

One of those clearly in favour is The Nationals Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey.

"I fully support the stadium proposal and hope Council votes to continue as well,” she said.

"Under funding availabilities announced by John Barilaro, a project like this looks ideal and a submission to access financial support would be welcomed.

"The groundwork started by the basketball crew should be rewarded and with a growing population, a multi purpose centre would certainly be a major asset.

"At present the community needs to spend outside the region to use facilities and this would keep the money local.”

It's believed at least five design plans have already been forwarded to Council.

So, where to build the stadium?

A quarter of a century back there was a move to build behind the caravan park near the sports fields but geography has changed.

Another popular idea on social media is to consider ground near the housing development at South Urunga.