URUNGA UPGRADE: The library built in 1985 is about to receive a facelift. Bellingen Shire Council
News

Urunga library about to get a facelift

Greg White
by
27th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

WITH its three libraries such wonderful community assets Bellingen Shire Council is thrilled to announce a refurbishment at Urunga.

Funding of $153,260 has been allocated from the NSW Public Library Infrastructure grant program and the redesign and new technology project will allow for internal renovation.

Bellingen Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said this includes relocating and reducing the height of the service desk, providing an accessible toilet, new carpet and furniture, mobile shelving and promotional signage.

"The internal layout will be redesigned to allow easier physical access,” he said.

"Better signage will make the library more user friendly and inclusive.

"Updating to shelving on wheels will enable a more flexible use of space for events and the new carpet and furniture will bring a more vibrant feel to the space.

"The building dates back to 1985 and was in need of refurbishment.”

Replacing the current toilet with a unisex, accessible toilet to current standards will provide an improved facility for all people and especially for the elderly, people with living disabilities and families with young children who may struggle in the current small space.

