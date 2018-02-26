Menu
PRETTY SITE: Work is about to begin on the Urunga Foreshores project with specific plans for the swimming lagoon.
News

Urunga lagoon redevelopment one step closer

Greg White
by
26th Feb 2018 9:00 AM

A PARTNERSHIP between Bellingen Shire Council and Reflections Holiday Parks (RHP) will see the Urunga Foreshore project move to the next stage.

Approval of funding will see phase one commence, but with the Urunga tidal swimming facility located on Crown lands adjacent to the holiday park, the two bodies will jointly seek additional funding for further infrastructures which will transform the site into a first class accessible community and tourism asset.

Council will soon be undertaking environmental assessments to allow for dredging to ultimately return the lagoon to its former glory and allow for swimming at all times of day.

RHP chief executive Steve Edmonds said the project will ultimately bring new life to a much-loved destination for locals and visitors alike.

"Through aiding the local council areas in which our parks are found we are able to create real, tangible benefits for communities to attract both new and returning visitors to these regional destinations and hidden gems of NSW,” he said.

"We are highly committed to the improvement of the Urunga Foreshore to its former glory as we are with reinvesting in all parks and reserves located on Crown lands.”

Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said he was elated with the announcement of the funding supplied by the Department of Industry's Tourism Driver Demand Infrastructure Program.

"Council has a strong working relationship with Reflections Holiday Parks who have been a great support over many years in an attempt to see the Urunga swimming facility restored to its former glory,” he said.

"While there is still lots to do before the project is complete this funding announcement is a great step forward.

Coffs Coast Advocate
