Urunga have a ball on the water in the city of churches

THE Urunga Titivators Dragon Boat Club recently joined over 1200 fellow paddlers from around Australia and Singapore to compete in the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide.

The event was held two weeks ago in the city of churches in the usual great spirit of the Masters Games.

Although a small club, Urunga managed to send the only complete team from the North Coast with 20 female and three male representatives, making up four teams for the 200m sprint competition.

The categories were Senior B (50+) Womens 10s, Senior C (60+) Womens 10s, Senior C Open 10s and Senior B Open 20s.

Urunga’s best result came in the Senior C Opens, when they were just pipped for fourth place with a club record best time of 58.99s.

In all other categories Urunga placed very well, finishing credibly in the top 50 per cent of placings with over 30 clubs battling it out in each category.

As always, Urunga Titivators represented the Coffs Coast with great fun and sportsmanship, making friends and winning many congratulations from all over Australia and abroad.

The club said it was an excellent result from their small, but dedicated group, breaking many club records for times over 200m.

Urunga Dragon Boaters train at the Bellinger River Sailing Club in Urunga four times a week. Check out their Facebook page for further information.