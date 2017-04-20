Urunga foreshore development: have your say

URUNGA residents are being urged to have their say on the development of a master plan that will guide the future development and use of the Kalang River foreshore adjoining Atherton Dr.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said this section of Crown land within the Bellinger Heads State Park is a valuable public recreational asset.

"With its magnificent park settings and river views, the Atherton Drive foreshore provides a range of public recreational opportunities and has important heritage and conservation values,” Ms Pavey said.

"The Master Plan will consider redevelopment options to enhance public recreational opportunities, the future of the boathouses, vehicular access and the protection of environmental assets.”

The main issues for consideration in the master plan include uncontrolled vehicle access and unauthorised campervan camping.

The Artherton Drive Foreshore Masterplan project is being funded through the 2016-17 round of the Public Reserves Management Fund Program.

A community consultation session is being held on Saturday, April 22 at Morgo Street Reserve from 10am until 12pm.

"The information session is a great opportunity for Urunga residents and the broader community to discuss the proposal with the project consultants and representatives from the Bellinger Heads State Park Trust,” Ms Pavey said.

Residents can also have their say online here.