URUNGA DROWNING: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

OXLEY MP Melinda Pavey was on surf patrol at Urunga when a man drowned trying to save his son yesterday.

She has taken to Facebook to describe the experience and urge people to take extra care.

With the school holidays upon us and the weather heating up she fears another tragic summer season on our beaches.

The 53-year-old from Wollongong drowned at Urunga's river mouth on Sunday.

"My daughter and I, as part of the usual surf life saving monthly patrol crew, were on patrol at Hungry Head Beach," Ms Pavey posted on Facebook.

"What should have been a beautiful Sunday on patrol today, turned into an absolute, devastating, tragedy.

"At 11.30am, the surf club team received the call from police of an emergency situation unfolding about two kilometres north of the flagged area. There were two people treading water at the mouth of the river."

It's a popular spot with locals and tourists, with the Lido swimming hole recently upgraded and the boardwalk across the mangroves providing stunning views back up the Kalang River and access to the beach.

Urunga Patrol Captain Garry Howe was the IRB driver on duty yesterday morning as the tragic events unfolded.

"When the crew got to the river mouth, there was a crowd on the beach pointing to where the man was floating.

"He was unconscious and they pulled him into the IRB and commenced CPR.

"They landed the IRB and police assisted with CPR until the Ambulance arrived," Ms Pavey wrote.

Unfortunately CPR efforts were unsuccessful and the man was declared deceased by paramedics. Two patrol members drove the 4WD vehicle up the beach and assisted the 14-year-old boy, who had made his own way to shore.

"The teenager was taken back to the Lido and then later transported to hospital for treatment of shock and exhaustion."

Ms Pavey has warned of the dangers of swimming at unpatrolled beaches and described the impact of such incidents on the community.

"For those walking to the end of the boardwalk and then jumping in at the unpatrolled beach at the end, it's deceptively dangerous.

"There's no way to express how deeply traumatic this event is for the family, friends and community. It's a devastating loss and I send my deepest condolences."

She has expressed her deepest respect and gratitude for her fellow surf club volunteers and members of the public who came to the aid of the struggling swimmers.

"Especially to Garry and our trained crew members who attended the scene.

"These life savers, I am lucky enough to call friends, they give so much of their time in the pursuit of saving lives at the beach.

"Today is a bleak moment for all involved, and as we head into the hotter months, I want to remind people to always take care in the ocean. Rips are singularly the most dangerous part of the beach."