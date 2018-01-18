Menu
Urunga draft masterplan soon to be released

Atherton Dr, Urunga.
Atherton Dr, Urunga. Trevor Veale

FOLLOWING a controversial initial consultation period, it has been announced the draft masterplan for Urunga's Atherton Dr foreshore will be on display from early February.

Minister for Land and Forestry Peter Toole and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey visited the Atherton Dr foreshore on Thursday to make the announcement.

Ms Pavey said the master plan will guide future use of the Kalang River Foreshore Reserve adjacent to Atherton Dr.

"This section of Crown land within the Bellinger Heads State Park is a valuable public asset," Ms Pavey said.

"When the draft master plan goes on display, residents and other stakeholders will again have an opportunity to provide feedback before the plan is endorsed by the Bellinger Heads State Park Trust.

"Key issues raised during initial consultation include retaining vehicle access and preventing foreshore erosion, and the draft master plan will include proposed solutions for both."

Mr Toole said the NSW Government is supporting the development of the master plan through its Public Reserves Management Funds program.

"Over the last three years, Trusts in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca have received over $300,000 in grants and loans through the PRMF program," he said.

"The Bellinger Heads State Park is an important asset, and the draft master plan for Atherton Dr will provide options for enhancing the foreshore and securing its future for the long term."

The Master Plan is an initiative of the Bellinger Heads State Park Trust, jointly administered by the Department of Industry - Lands and the Bellingen Shire Council.

The draft plan will be available online via the Bellingen Shire Council website.

Applications for the 2018/19 round of the PRMF program will open on February 5.

