A man couldn’t remember what happened the night before he left a front door mat soaked, a court has heard.
Crime

Urine-soaked mat and bottle of yellow liquid left at door

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jun 2020 4:34 PM | Updated: 12th Jun 2020 7:09 PM
Subscriber only

A 31-YEAR-OLD man couldn't remember what happened the night before he left a front door mat soaked and a bottle with a yellow liquid at the door, a court has heard.

James Joshua Edwards pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on May 15 several witnesses called police regarding a disturbance at a Kin Kora address.

Mr Boyd said police located Edwards, who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, banging on a door and saying "if you don't let me in I'm going to bang the door down and get violent and I'll hospitalise you".

Edwards told police he was "trying to see a friend" and didn't mean to cause any disturbance.

He was taken to the watch-house and released the next day with the bail condition he was not to be within 20m of the residence.

The court was told that on May 17 police went to the residence in relation to a "suspicious package" left at the door. On arrival they found a door mat soaked with urine and located a plastic bottle with a yellow liquid inside it.

The informant told police the night before Edwards had attended the address and banged on the door demanding to be let in.

Edwards told police he could not remember what happened the night before but did recall knocking on the door.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the yellow liquid in the bottle was the wine her client had been drinking.

She said Edwards had difficulty with the bail conditions as he lived in the same complex as the complainant.

Edwards was sentenced to 12 months' probation. A conviction was recorded.

