207 kit homes recalled by Bunnings

Master Electricians Australia warns consumers on urgent recall over Bunnings SmartSpace Kit Home purchased between January 1 2013 and July 1 2015.

UPDATE, 11.35am: Bunnings has released a statement this morning explaining the voluntary recall was for some electrical components sold within the SmartSpace Kit Homes.

Director of marketing and merchandise, Clive Duncan, said there were 207 affected kits all of which were sold prior to July 2015.

"Customers affected by the recall will be personally contacted, with electricians to visit impacted homes and replace the components," he said.

Customers can contact the SmartSpace Support Team on 1300 985 110 or info@smartspacehomes.com.au for further information.

Original story: MASTER Electricians Australia (MEA) has issued a warning to consumers regarding cabling and electrical devices that form part of the SmartSpace Kit Home sold prior to July 2015.

The cables have failed some of the required ageing tests, therefore posing safety risks such as electric shock or fires.

The recall is nationwide and relates to all Bunnings SmartSpace Kit Homes sold between January 1, 2012, and July 1, 2015. MEA CEO Malcolm Richards said any consumer who had purchased a SmartSpace Kit Home from Bunnings should check to see if their purchase is part of the recall.

"The cables included in the Bunnings SmartSpace Kit Home are faulty and could prematurely brittle with age," Mr Richards said.

"In the event that the cables become brittle and are disturbed it could expose live conductors and possibly result in electric shock or fires."

Mr Richards advised people who suspected they had one of the affected SmartSpace Kit Homes to call a licensed electrician to inspect the components.

"The small cost associated with hiring an electrician to safely inspect the product is nothing compared to the cost of losing your life or that of a loved one," he said.

"MASTER Electricians Australia strongly advises to purchase all you electrical wiring and equipment through a licensed electrical contractor to ensure the product is safe and comes with a warranty."

For more information or to arrange for a MEA-registered electrician to inspect a SmartSpace Kit Home visit http://www.masterelectricians.com.au/page/Consumers/Find_a_ Master_Electrician/ or phone 1300 889 198.