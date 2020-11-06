Urgent virus alert for 14 NSW suburbs

Health authorities have issued an urgent alert for 14 suburbs, four more than were on the list just one day ago.

The new Sydney suburbs are considered areas where the virus is likely spreading among the community undetected, based on recent cases and wastewater findings.

Anyone who lives in the following areas is urged to get tested at the first sign of the mildest symptom:

Catherine Field

Leppington

Gledswood Hill

Varroville

Denham Court

West Hoxton

Hoxton Park

Middleton Grange

Horningsea Park

Carnes Hill

Edmondson Park

Prestons

Busby

Miller

Nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in NSW on Friday, including four community infections, and five detected in hotel quarantine.

NSW's Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said today's new locally acquired cases were in the Southern Highlands area.

NSW recorded nine new COVID-19 infections on Friday, with four being locally acquired and five from hotel quarantine. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

"Of the four new cases, one was with the source under investigation and three are close contacts of this case," Dr McAnulty said.

"Further investigations are underway."

Contact tracing has commenced as one of the new cases attended Moss Vale Public School while another attended Southern Highlands Early Learning Childcare Centre.

Both sites have been closed for deep cleaning.

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty has asked anyone who lives or works in the Moss Vale area to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. Photo: NCA Newswire/ Gaye Gerard

"The school and childcare centre are working closely with NSW Health to identify close contacts," Dr McAnulty said.

He urged anyone who lives or works in the Moss Vale area to watch for symptoms and get tested the day they appear.

A new walk-in clinic opened at Moss Vale Showground on Friday and will remain open from 9am to 5pm over the weekend.

Staff and students at Moss Vale Public School were forced into isolation on Thursday as the person waited for their results.

Parents of students were not asked to self isolate.

NSW Health has issued an alert for 15 suburbs, asking residents from those areas to immediately test if symptoms present. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

NSW Health said it was "very likely" that COVID-19 would continue to circulate in the community.

"It is important we all continue to take advantage of our outdoor venues and maintain the COVID-safe practices we have become used to, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask on public transport and in places where you can't distance from others, and good hand hygiene," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Contact tracing to contain the recent cluster of cases depends on businesses having effective COVID Safety plans and customer sign in processes.

"The recent cluster in South Western Sydney highlights the importance of these measures."

The total number of tests has now hit 3,138,899 with 17,492 reported yesterday.

There were no new locally acquired infections reported on Thursday, but there were two overseas travellers in hotel quarantine that tested positive.

There are currently 69 active coronavirus cases in News South Wales, with one patient on a ventilator in intensive care.

Friday's cases bring the state's total to 4,265.

To find your nearest clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics or contact your GP.

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for 14 NSW suburbs