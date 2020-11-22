Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coles and Woolworths stores have been forced to pull the product from their shelves.
Coles and Woolworths stores have been forced to pull the product from their shelves.
News

Urgent recall on popular ice cream

by Erin Lyons
22nd Nov 2020 9:18 AM

An urgent recall has been issued for an ice cream brand sold at Coles and Woolworths over fears it may contain solvent.

Halo Top issued a recall for its Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream (473ml) which is available at independent retailers - including IGA - in NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

It is also sold at Coles and Woolworths stores nationally.

Food Standards Australia/New Zealand posted the alert online which indicated the product had been recalled over potential chemical (solvent) contamination.

The product was recalled from major supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths. Picture: Food Standards authority
The product was recalled from major supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths. Picture: Food Standards authority

"Food products containing solvents may cause illness/injury if consumed," the organisation wrote.

Customers have been urged not to eat the product and return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

The item has a best before of August 11, 2022.

In July another Halo Top product was pulled from the shelves due to incorrect labelling.

In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid was put on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

editors picks product recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content 6 versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

        Property How much does it take to get your hands on an average three-bedroom home these days?

        Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        Premium Content Venue change works wonders for revitalised markets

        News Orara Valley shows us what it’s made of as producers come together in Coramba

        35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Premium Content 35 years and counting, ‘accidental GP’ still going strong

        Health It’s raining awards for local doctors as four recognised for service

        KOALA WARS: Everybody claims a win on frantic final day

        Premium Content KOALA WARS: Everybody claims a win on frantic final day

        Politics Time to develop like it’s 1995 as all sides see positives in complete koala policy...