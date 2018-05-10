Urgent recall on faulty pool fence

A USELESS pool fence sold by Clark Rubber has been recalled nationally after failing tests by product safety regulators.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission found the latch on the 'Be-Safe Pool Fence - Portable Pool Fence Starter Kit' is not self-latching, when it is required to be by law.

"This completely defeats its safety purpose," the state's Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said last night.

"It has failed the relevant Australian Standard for pool safety, it has failed to meet the standard required by Queensland's non-conforming building product legislation, and it's simply failed community standards."

The pool fence — which is not self-latching — was sold by Clark Rubber .

It's not known how many fences have been sold across Australia but at least 28 have been identified in Queensland, which has about a fifth of all Clark Rubber stores.

The company couldn't be reached for comment last night, nor could the maker of the fence, Hunter Products.

"This is an accident waiting to happen, and I'm pleased the QBCC acted swiftly to investigate and advise me of the issue," Mr de Brenni said.

The QBCC was alerted to the problems with the fence in January this year.

At the same time consumer group Choice began an investigation into the fence after receiving a video of a four-year-old opening the it unassisted.

Lawyers for Clark Rubber told Choice: "Given that the Product has repeatedly been certified as meeting the Standard, and the issue experienced remains unrepeated, our client does not intend to recall the product."

That view appears to have changed, because Mr de Brenni said Clark Rubber had agreed to begin a voluntary recall at the request of the QBCC.

Consumers who bought the fence are urged to return it to the retailer immediately, where they are entitled toa full refund.

Clark Rubber has about 60 stores nationally: 11 in each of NSW, Western Australia and Queensland, 18 in Victoria, six in South Australia and one each in Tasmania, the ACT and the NT.