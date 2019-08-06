Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
O-negative blood type reserves are critically low
O-negative blood type reserves are critically low Contributed
Health

Urgent calls for O-negative blood donors

by Zena Chamas
6th Aug 2019 9:30 AM

Supplies of O-negative blood have reached their lowest point this year, prompting the Australian Red Cross blood service to call for thousands with the rare blood type, to donate.

Over the next fortnight, the blood service is calling on 5000 people to donate to meet hospital demand.

Regular donors are still recovering from cold and flu, causing O-negative reserves to fall to less than two days' supply, said Blood Service spokeswoman Helen Walsh.

"If you are O-negative, someone in your family could be too. We're asking people to talk to their family and encourage them to donate," she said.

A particularly bad flu season this winter has contributed to as many as 1300 donors a day cancelling appointments.

More Stories

blood donation editors picks health medical

Top Stories

    Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    premium_icon Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    Crime “WHAT'S happening is that people are walking around with baseball bats taking the matter into their own hands.”

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    premium_icon Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    News As the old saying goes ‘good things come to those who wait’.

    Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    premium_icon Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    News The mayor will meet with all councillors on Tuesday afternoon.